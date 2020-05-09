Man United are years behind Liverpool and Man City, says Paul Ince

CAPE TOWN – Paul Ince doesn’t think Manchester United will be able to compete against Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next season.

The former midfielder, who played for both Manchester United and Liverpool in his career, was disagreeing with Gary Neville, who claimed the Old Trafford club were making good progress and would soon challenge last season’s top two club.

“If we hadn’t had this virus, I think Manchester United could’ve been two or three years away,” Neville said on Sky Sports during the week.

However, Ince said United were kidding themselves if they believed they could catch City and Liverpool in that time.

“It will take a long time to catch up and if anyone at Old Trafford thinks it can be done in a couple of years wit some big money signings, they are kidding themselves,” Ince was quoted by Planet Football.