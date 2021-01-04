Man United can win the Premier League title, says former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool defender and now Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United could win the Premier League title.

Carragher was quoted by Metro.co.uk when he said that while he didn’t think United had as good as squad as Liverpool, he felt they were able to get the results they needed to take them towards their 21st league title.

“The more I see them, the more convinced I am that it could happen. I do not believe they have radically improved, but such is their firepower they have the ability to win games without producing 90-minute performances,” said the former England international.

“We have seen it so often this season where they have gone from dire one minute to brilliant the next, and their away form makes them dangerous. The biggest reason they have a chance is because the country’s two outstanding sides — Liverpool and City — have dropped back.

“United could be one of the major beneficiaries of this unique season because the title could be won with little more than 80 points. United are among those who could hit that mark, especially if they remedy their poor results at Old Trafford.