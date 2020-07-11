Man United fan wins big after betting entire inheritance on Liverpool to win Premier League

CAPE TOWN – A Manchester United fan is laughing all the way to the bank after betting his entire £55,000 (R1.1 million) inheritance on Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

While many United fans would have been dreading the day that their club’s biggest rivals were conformed as champions for the first time in 30 years, 55-year-old Tony Ward was on his way to the bookies to collect his £91,000 (R1.9 million) winnings.

“Liverpool were always looking like they could win the title. I picked them after a long, long debate,” Ward was quoted by the UK Sun.

For a while, it looked like Liverpool’s title was in limbo after the season was put on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus that has affected sport across the globe. Had the season been called off, Ward would have been given his money back.

“I would have got my stake back, I think, if the season had been cancelled. But that would have been unfair. Liverpool were that far clear. They only needed six points,” he said.