Man United ready to sign Ighalo for £15m

MANCHESTER – Manchester United are ready to sign Odion Ighalo for up to £15million during the close season after it emerged the Nigerian striker’s loan runs out on May 31.

Sportsmail can reveal Ighalo’s temporary move from Shanghai Shenhua is set to end a month earlier than most loan deals. United may have to negotiate an extension with the Chinese club if the Premier League season - on hold until the end of April - continues into June, although world players’ union FIFPro is working on a solution to the contract uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Either way, there is already a willingness at Old Trafford to sign Ighalo permanently after the former Watford striker scored four goals in his first eight matches. Shanghai are prepared to sell Ighalo and have put a £15m valuation on the player, who will be 31 in June. They did not ask for a loan fee in January because United agreed to contribute £130 000 a week towards Ighalo’s wages of £300 000 a week.

Ighalo was initially seen as a stop-gap signing after United failed with a bid to bring in Bournemouth’s Josh King on deadline day.