MANCHESTER – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was proud to continue the club's record of fielding at least one academy player in the senior squad on matchdays, with Sunday's Premier League game against Everton set to take that number to 4,000 straight games.
The run began with a second division game against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1937.
The current crop include Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who are following in the footsteps of greats such as Bobby Charlton, George Best and the "Class of 92".
"Giving young players a chance is a tradition that we are very proud of. It's part of our DNA and you learn that quickly when you join the club," Solskjaer said in a statement.
"Nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing a player that has come through our academy thriving on the pitch.