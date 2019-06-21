Aaron Wan-Bissaka will become the world’s most expensive fullback when the deal from Crystal Palace to Manchester United is completed. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United expect to clinch a £60 million (about R1.08 billion) deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next 48 hours. United have already had two bids for the 21-year-old rejected, leaving England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd deeply frustrated about how it has unsettled the right back at a key moment in his career.

Wan-Bissaka – who will become the world’s most expensive fullback when the deal is completed – made several mistakes against France on Tuesday, including an own goal that has left England in danger of being eliminated from Euro 2019.

Boothroyd has been irritated by “the noise” that has surrounded Wan-Bissaka and, ahead of a must-win game against Romania, he spoke out and insisted the lack of clarity and communication from United has caused confusion.

“I could dodge this question by saying you have to ask him – but I won’t,” said Boothroyd.

“It would be difficult for an older person, who is more experienced in life, to cope with all the things that go through your head when you are nearly moving.

“For a young player, who only knows Palace’s academy and first team, it would be daft not to say he hasn’t thought about it. When that speculation is flying around, it is bound to turn your head.”

It remains to be seen whether Boothroyd will allow Wan-Bissaka to complete his transfer during international duty.

Wan-Bissaka’s move could affect Wilfried Zaha’s hopes of securing a transfer.

The forward expressed his desire to join a Champions League club in an interview with Sportsmail.

But Palace are reluctant to sell both Wan-Bissaka and Zaha, who is valued at £80 million, in the same summer.

