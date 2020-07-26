Man United-supporting Games of Thrones star criticises Liverpool for trophy photos

CAPE TOWN – Game of Thrones actor John Bradley has labelled Liverpool as “ambarrassing” after Virgil van Dijk posed for photographs with both the Premier League and Champions League trophies. Bradley, who plays the role of Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO series, had an issue with Van Dijk for celebrating with two trophies won in two different seasons. “Imahine in 2009 when we won the Premier League but lost the Champions League final our players had carried on posing for photos with both trophies?? They’re something else,” Bradley, who is a Manchester United fan, said. “As soon as the final whistle blew against Athletico (sic) they had no right to pose with the Champions League anymore. Anybody else would be embarrassed,” he continued. Liverpool, last season’s Champions League winners were dumped out of the competition by Spanish club Atletico Madrid. They were confirmed as Premier League champions a month ago when Chelsea beat previous champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool fans were quick to defend their club on social media, with one fan writing: “But we are the current holders. Nobody else has won it since us and the current tournament is still being played.

“But aside from that… concerntrate on fourth and not what or not the big boys ar doing.”

Another wrote: “Yeah, imagine posing with trophies that you’ve won and are current holders of. The trophies should be immediately put in a locked cupboard and never mentioned again.

One fan took it further and criticised Bradley’s role in the last two seasons of Game of Thrones.

“If I’d been in the last two seasons of GoT, I’d be embarrassed but there we are.”

IOL Sport