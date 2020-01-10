Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said defender Harry Maguire could return for Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City at Old Trafford.
Maguire, who was signed by United for 80 million pounds ($105 million) in the close season, picked up a hip problem in last Saturday's goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.
British media had reported earlier this week the 26-year-old centre back could be on the sidelines for several weeks but Solskjaer said the England international has responded well to treatment.
"He's got a chance for tomorrow (to play against Norwich)," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "It was a minor thing I don't know where the reports are coming from – you might have got confused with Harry Kane.
"He's going to go through training today and see how he is for tomorrow.