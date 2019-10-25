Norwich City are a courageous side who play a brand of football that can trouble stronger opponents and Manchester United could have a tough time getting a result at Carrow Road on Sunday, the Old Trafford club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Promoted Norwich City sit 19th in the standings but Daniel Farke's side have already earned notable scalps on their top flight return, including a win over defending champions Manchester City at home last month.
"I hope we are going to stop them because it's always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road," Solskjaer, whose side claimed their first away win of the season at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, told reporters.
"When I watched their first (Premier League) game against Liverpool I saw a team with lots of courage. They were brave, they played their own way and kept going.
"That has given them some great results. They beat Newcastle, they beat Manchester City... They're a team with a clear philosophy."