Man United will challenge for the title if they sign Jadon Sancho, says Jamie Carragher

CAPE TOW – Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Jadon Sancho could transform Manchester United into title contenders.

While Carragher tipped Liverpool and Manchester City to win the Premier League title, he felt the addition of Sancho could be crucial in turning Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men into genuine title contenders.

“I do not think Manchester United are as far awas as people think,” Carragher said according to The Telegraph.

“Roy Keane shot me down last year when I said that, but I have always thought that one or two little things can turn it and for me, signing Bruno Fernandes in January has completely changed United,” said the former Liverpool man.

“That is just one signing. He came in and suddenly United were a completely different team. That is how close it is. It could be that Jadon Sancho comes in and suddenly, Manchester United are challenging for the title,” he said.