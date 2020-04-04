Man United's Marcus Rashford keen to play alongside Jadon Sancho
CAPE TOWN – Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed he would love to play alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
United have been heavily linked with the England winger in recent months, with reports suggesting the club could make a £95 million offer to secure his services whenever the current Premier League season ends.
When asked what he thought about the prospect of playing alongside the 20-year-old Sancho during a Q&A session on Instagram, Rashford said: “It would be good. Sancho’s a great player and he’s like a new generation player.
“It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming.
“Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good,” said Rashford.
“He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative, these are the things uou need to be world class.”
Reports in England suggest that Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign the former Manchester City youth team player after Liverpool cooled their interest. His club Dortmund have in the past said that they will not stand in Sancho’s way should he decide to return to England.
IOL Sport