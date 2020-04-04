Man United's Marcus Rashford keen to play alongside Jadon Sancho

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed he would love to play alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

United have been heavily linked with the England winger in recent months, with reports suggesting the club could make a £95 million offer to secure his services whenever the current Premier League season ends.

When asked what he thought about the prospect of playing alongside the 20-year-old Sancho during a Q&A session on Instagram, Rashford said: “It would be good. Sancho’s a great player and he’s like a new generation player.

“It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming.

“Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good,” said Rashford.