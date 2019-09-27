Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for Monday's Premier League clash against Arsenal after an ankle injury flared up, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
Pogba returned to the starting lineup in United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the League Cup on Wednesday but aggravated the problem which had kept him out for almost a month.
"He (Pogba) finished the game and got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen so it was best for him not to go there (to the team meeting). He is a doubt for Arsenal. That's just the way it is," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.
Solskjaer confirmed Anthony Martial (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (groin) are unlikely to return on Monday, but left-back Luke Shaw has returned to first-team training.
"I wouldn't put my life on Rashford and Martial being fit, that's part of this game - you work with what you have," Solskjaer said.