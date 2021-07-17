Man United’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo takes turn for the worst

Ronaldo’s contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, and it was thought Juventus were keen on cashing in on the five-time Ballon ’Or winner before he left for nothing.

CAPE TOWN – According to reports coming out of Italy, Manchester United’s pursuit for Cristiano Ronaldo will not succeed as the Portuguese star is expected to remain with Juventus for one more year.

The player was heavily linked with a return to former club Manchester United, who along with Paris St Germain, made their interest in his services known.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport now report the former Real Madrid attacker will stay in Italy for the last year of his contract.

Despite turning 36 earlier this year, Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the world’s best players, and last season, he showed just how important he was to Juventus by scoring 36 goals in 44 games in all competitions.