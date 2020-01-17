Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expects top-scorer Marcus Rashford to miss Sunday's Premier League game against leaders Liverpool but the striker will be given the maximum time to prove his fitness.
Rashford, who has scored 14 league goals this season, picked up a back issue in the 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute.
The 22-year-old scored the opener when United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at home in October, the only time Juergen Klopp's side have dropped points in the league this season.
"We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out," Solskjaer, who will also be without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay told a news conference on Friday.
"Marcus will have more checks and treatment today but I'm not holding my breath. I would think he wouldn't be ready but there is still 48 hours, so let's see."