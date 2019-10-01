Misfiring Manchester United must become more ruthless in front of goal to kickstart their Premier League campaign, midfielder Scott McTominay said after Monday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.
Scotland international McTominay put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime but his well-taken strike was cancelled out by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a game that only highlighted the weaknesses of both teams.
The result left United in 10th place with nine points for their worst start to a season after seven games for 30 years and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not scored two goals in a match since a 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day.
"There were a lot of different chances we had in the game and it's about being more ruthless in front of goal now. I've said in previous weeks we have to get more opportunities... create more," McTominay told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/scott-mctominay-demands-reds-are-ruthless.
"It's a disappointment with different opportunities we had and the way we started in the first 45 minutes because we were on the front foot and doing a lot of things right.