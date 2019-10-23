Manchester United have indefinitely banned a supporter who allegedly directed racist abuse at a Liverpool player in Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League, the club said.
United stewards ejected the fan, who British media reported had targeted Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the first half of the game.
"Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved," a United spokesperson said in a statement to the British media.
"This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches.
"Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club."