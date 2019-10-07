Manchester United's struggles are the result of poor planning by the club's board and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs time and money to get the team back on track, former defender Gary Neville has said.
United, once the dominant force in English football, have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 30 years and dropped to 12th in the table, two points above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
Solskjaer is the fourth permanent manager to take charge since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with the 20-times English champions enduring mixed fortunes under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho despite spending heavily on players.
"United are getting the pain they deserve for poor decisions at board level," Neville told Sky Sports. "The board (is) responsible for this with poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them.
"If you change direction as a board every two years, investing 250 million pounds ($308 million) along the way in each manager, you're going to have big problems."