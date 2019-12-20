Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out selling midfielder Paul Pogba in January and denied media reports that the club are in talks with Salzburg striker Erling Haaland over a possible transfer.
France international Pogba has made six appearances for United this season and none since Sept. 30 due to an ankle injury.
He has returned to training after an illness and Solskjaer is hoping the 26-year-old will be back in action before the end of the year.
"No, (Pogba) is not getting sold in January," the Norwegian told a news conference on Friday. "I hope (he can play again this year). Let's see how he feels. I'm not going to push him ... we need him to be 100% fit. I can't risk any setbacks.
"Paul has been fantastic when he has played for us. We know we've got one of the best players in the world ... He needs time to get fit, but he will make a difference for us."