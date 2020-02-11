LONDON – A Manchester United fans' group says it welcomes the club's application to have 1,500 rail seats installed at Old Trafford, intended to allow supporters to stand in safety.
The club applied for permission to the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) in December and hopes to be given the go-ahead to begin using the seats this season.
Rail seats are designed to fold up, giving fans the option to stand. United have experienced long-running problems with fans refusing to sit down in parts of Old Trafford.
"We hope to see this progress as quickly as possible as we have long argued that rail seats are a safety enhancement as well as popular with many fans whether they prefer to stand or indeed prefer to remain seated throughout the game in other areas with an unobstructed view," a statement from the Manchester United Supporters Trust (M.U.S.T) said on Tuesday.
"The North East Quadrant (lower) was selected initially as it has been an area where persistent standing has been established dating back over more than six years."