Man Utd sign five-year shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer

LONDON – Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal with TeamViewer to become their principal shirt sponsor from next season.

The German-based remote software firm will replace car manufacturers Chevrolet, who have been the English giants' main shirt sponsor since 2014.

A world record deal when it was agreed in 2012, United's seven-year deal with Chevrolet was worth a reported $559 million (£401 million).

No figures were disclosed by the club on the value of the new deal.

In a statement, United's managing director Richard Arnold said: "We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.