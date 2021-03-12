Man Utd's Anthony Martial set for hip scan

MANCHESTER – Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The 25-year-old France international was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who put United in the lead five minutes later with his first goal for the club.

"Unfortunately, he got a whack on his hip, quite early in the first half so Anthony couldn't go on," Solskjaer said.

"There's another forward we need to scan and look at."

Solskjaer will hope Martial's injury is not serious as he is already missing forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, as well as midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata.