Apparently still feeling the effects of the anaesthetic, Pogba posted a series of bizarre videos on social media. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba posted a series of bizarre videos on social media after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday before confirming the procedure had been successful. Apparently still feeling the effects of the anaesthetic, Pogba posted videos on Instagram saying he was unsure if he was “high or sober” and that he was blessed to be alive, before talking about needing a haircut.

He later deleted the stories and replaced them with a shorter one in which he appeared less groggy.

“It's me I'm back. Everything went well. We have to keep the positive energy,” the French World Cup winner said.

“You have to keep happy, so I'll put some music on and dance on one leg obviously... you know me you have to keep the smile.”