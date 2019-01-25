Manchester City

Pep to play best Man City team against Burnley amid quadruple ‘fantasy’ talk
Guardiola, whose side were stunned in the FA Cup fifth round by Wigan last season, is clearly taking no risks against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.25 January 2019 | FA Cup
Guardiola, whose side were stunned in the FA Cup fifth round by Wigan last season, is clearly taking no risks against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.25 January 2019 | FA Cup
“It’s not simply cross to cross, it’s clever when he does these kinds of actions.”22 January 2019 | League Cup
“We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes, it’s difficult.”20 January 2019 | Premier League
Any hopes Huddersfield could pull off a shock win never materialised.20 January 2019 | Premier League
City will play their 35th game of the season at Huddersfield today and could end up being involved in 67 matches as they chase the Premier League.20 January 2019 | Premier League
“We are second in the Premier League and want to win it. We need to go on to the pitch in every single game and win it.”15 January 2019 | Premier League
Two weeks into 2019, City have scored 21 goals in four home games already this year. They have hit 99 in all competitions this season.15 January 2019 | Premier League
Pep Guardiola’s side, in second place, are four points behind Liverpool after beating them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on January 3.11 January 2019 | Premier League
“That is what we did, played very well and worked hard. We go on to the pitch thinking, ‘win the game’, and we played very well to win.”10 January 2019 | League Cup
Nigel Clough admitted before the game it would take a “miracle” for Burton to blunt the Premier League champions’ might over two legs.10 January 2019 | League Cup
The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.8 January 2019 | FA Cup
Diaz moved to the Premier League from Malaga in 2013, but struggled to establish himself in City’s first team, making three League Cup starts this season.7 January 2019 | La Liga
Barnet beat Championship high-flyers Sheffield United thanks to Shaquile Coulthirst’s 21st-minute penalty.6 January 2019 | FA Cup
“The pressure was a little bit more on to us. We are happy with that, it is good. We are used to that kind of pressure.”4 January 2019 | Premier League
“We have not lost it. They’re obviously delighted, (seeing) their reaction at the end, but they’ve not won it either.”4 January 2019 | Liverpool
Liverpool’s destiny is still in their own hands, but they will now have the pressure of having Manchester City on their tails.4 January 2019 | Premier League