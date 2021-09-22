Manchester City and Liverpool through but Everton out of League Cup

MANCHESTER - Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as the holders moved into the League Cup fourth round with a 6-1 home win over League One (third tier) Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. Liverpool also progressed without trouble by winning 3-0 at Norwich City in their all-Premier League tie with Japanese forward Takumi Minamino on target twice and Divock Origi also scoring.

But with most top flight teams making several changes from the first-choice line-ups, there were Premier League casualties with Everton and Watford knocked out by lower league opponents. ALSO READ: Fans deserve 'much better' after Spurs' loss to Chelsea, says Nuno Brandon Hanlan gave Wycombe a shock lead at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in the 22nd minute but the hosts took a 3-1 lead by halftime with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Mahrez and Phil Foden before running away with the game in the second half.

Top flight Brentford's Finnish forward Marcus Forss scored four as they crushed League Two (fourth tier) bottom side Oldham Athletic 7-0 in their third round tie. Burnley's Jay Rodriguez also claimed four goals in his Premier League team's 4-1 victory over League Two Rochdale at Turf Moor. Everton lost 8-7 in a penalty shootout at Queens Park Rangers after their game ended 2-2 following 90 minutes.

Charlie Austin had scored twice for QPR to put them 2-1 up before Andros Townsend's 47th minute equaliser for Everton. Jürgen Klopp was left hugely satisfied after our 3-0 success in the @Carabao_Cup third round tonight 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2021 In the shootout, QPR keeper Seny Dieng pushed a Tom Davies spotkick onto the post and Rangers' defender Jimmy Dunne converted the decisive penalty. Premier League Watford were knocked out by Championship (second-tier) Stoke City, losing 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Top flight Southampton needed penalties to beat Championship side Sheffield United 4-2 after that game ended 2-2 and Leeds United also cut it fine, surviving a shootout at Fulham to triumph 6-5 following a goalless draw. ALSO READ: Man Utd on 'right track' despite financial hit from virus There is no extra time in the League Cup with ties going straight to penalties if they are drawn after 90 minutes.