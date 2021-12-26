Manchester City beat Leicester City in six goal thriller against for ninth successive win

Manchester - Manchester City survived a spirited Leicester City fightback to earn a thrilling 6-3 victory on Sunday, a ninth Premier League win in a row moving them six points clear the top of the table. With second-placed Liverpool not in action after their clash with Leeds United was postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Yorkshire club, City appeared out of sight midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

The in-form champions raced into a fifth-minute lead through Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, before a Riyad Mahrez penalty put the hosts in control nine minutes later. ALSO READ: Leeds-Aston Villa the latest game to be postponed due to Covid-19 Things went from bad to worse for a Leicester side struggling to replicate last season's form, with Ilkay Gundogan and another penalty, converted by Raheem Sterling, giving the hosts a four-goal lead inside 25 minutes.