Manchester City bolster defence by signing Dortmund's Manuel Akanji

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Manchester — Manchester City strengthened their injury-hit defence on Thursday by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

"I am delighted to be here, and can't wait to get started," Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million, told the club's website.

"City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

The 27-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.