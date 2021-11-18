Manchester City keen on Southampton’s South African starlet Kgaolelo Chauke

The 18-year-old Chauke, who made his senior debut for the Saints last season, is in the last year of his contract and has so far held off on signing an extension.

According to talkSPORT, City, German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach and Belgium’s Anderlecht are said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Chauke was born in Mamelodi and his parents moved to the UK when he a year old. Last year, he was selected by England’s Under-18s, and called up to train with South Africa Under-23 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but did not make the final side.

Chauke is one of two South African youngsters currently attached to Premier League clubs. The other is Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela, who is currently on loan at League One club Shrewsbury Town.