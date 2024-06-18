Manchester City Premier League opener a baptism of fire for new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season after the fixture list was published on Tuesday. The match on August 18 will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss earlier this month after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.

FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on August 16. United finished eighth in the Premier League last season - their lowest placing since 1990.

The following day, newly promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot, who has replaced the long-serving Jurgen Klopp.

Coincidentally, Ipswich last Premier League match 22 years ago was also against Liverpool Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca's successor, will host Tottenham on Monday, August 19. Maresca, 44, joined the Foxes in June 2023 and led them to the Championship title last season.

