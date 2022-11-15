Manchester City receive incredible surprise loan bid for Erling Haaland

Johannesburg - Manchester City on Tuesday revealed they have received a 28-day loan bid for Erling Haaland from English seventh-tier side Ashton United FC. While many of the world’s best footballers are currently preparing for the World Cup in Qatar, Haaland is at home as his home nation of Norway failed to qualify for the tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

Haaland has quickly taken to life at the Etihad Stadium following his move from Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. He has scored 18 Premier League goals from 13 games. Given that Haaland will be at home for the next few weeks, Ashton manager Michael Clegg believes that such a move will allow the striker to keep fit.

“It just makes sense,” said Clegg. “City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit. It makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We think he will be a great fit for us and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well.” City are unlikely to entertain any offers for Haaland at this point in time, especially as he has quickly become one of their most important players. The club are aiming to retain the league title this season as well as win an elusive Champions League crown. Haaland will be key for them in both competitions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since taking charge of City in 2016, the Champions League remains the only competition that Pep Guardiola has yet to win with the club. City also have some work to do in the league as they are five points adrift of log leaders Arsenal after 14 games. @eshlinv