Manchester City’s Phil Foden named Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season after impressing in England’s top flight. Saturday's announcement meant the 23-year-old England midfielder completed an awards double after being voted Footballer of the Year by the English Football Writers' Association earlier this month.

Just how good has Phil Foden been in 2023/24? 🤌 pic.twitter.com/oG02RXwevc — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2024 Foden has scored a career-best 17 Premier League goals so far this season ahead of champions City's final league game of the campaign. "To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of," said Foden. "The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs."

City will secure a record fourth successive English title if they win at home to West Ham on Sunday. "Overall, I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season," Foden added. "I'd like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn't be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot."