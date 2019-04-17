Nicky Butt remained in custody into the evening, and was set to be interviewed by officers while Manchester United were in action against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

LONDON – Manchester United head of academy Nicky Butt has been arrested on suspicion of assault. The 44-year-old was held by police at 2pm yesterday, following reports that a woman had been assaulted, hours before United took on Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Butt remained in custody into the evening, and was set to be interviewed by officers while United were in action in the Nou Camp.

The woman was reported to have suffered a small cut to her hand, and did not require hospital treatment.

United declined to comment.

However, the news capped a terrible day for the famed Class of ’92, after Paul Scholes was charged by the FA with breaking their betting rules.

Butt, who made 387 appearances for United between 1992 and 2004, was appointed head of academy in 2016, and has been credited with bringing through striker Marcus Rashford.

Butt is a highly regarded former England World Cup star who is expected to set an example to the next generation of United heroes.

His arrest left Old Trafford officials – who were concentrating on a hugely important night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad in Catalonia – hurriedly trying to establish details of what had taken place.

Butt won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League with United, for whom he made his debut in 1992.

He also played for Newcastle and Birmingham, and won 39 England caps. He is a co-owner of National League side Salford City.

Born and raised in the Manchester suburb of Gorton, Butt married Shelley Barlow in 2008. The pair have two children.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 2pm to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale.

“The woman received a small cut to her hand. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and remains in custody for questioning.”

Daily Mail