Manchester United are heading in the right direction, says Paul Merson

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal legend Paul Merson says he is excited to watch Manchester United when football around the world eventually returns.

Sport across the globe was thrown into turmoil earlier this year, with many countries going into lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Going into the coronavirus enforced lockdown, Manchester United were one of England’s form teams, and had been unbeaten for 11 games, giving fans reason to hope that they could fight for a top four finish.

“When football eventually returns, the team I’m looking forward to watching more than anyone else is Manchester United,” Merson wrote in his weekly column.

“Because they were absolutely flying when we went into lockdown, winning eight of their last 11 games, scoring lots of goals and being undefeated since January,” he continues.