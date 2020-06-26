Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hurt by Liverpool title win

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool, who clinched their first league title in 30 years on Thursday thanks to Chelsea’s win over Manchester City.

The win brought Liverpool to within one title of United’s record of 20, but Solskjaer, who has been tasked with rebuilding the once mighty Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp’s men are deserved winners.

"First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and they deserve credit. It's a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen and to his players,” said Solskjaer according to the Manchester Evening News.

"For me, every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts, so I reckon that's the feeling everyone associated with Man United – all our players, supporters, staff – of course we want to get back to winning ways and that's our challenge,” said the United boss.

"I don't think it's time to say exactly how far you're behind. We are in a position now that we have to improve. One, we have to get into the Champions League, higher up in the league, and start challenging for trophies. That consistency and efficiency they've shown is a challenge for us as well.