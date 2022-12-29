Manchester United can win the Premier League this season

Cape Town — Former England and Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor said Manchester United can win the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils lie fifth in the league, but have been showing a lot of improvement under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Former Villa star Agbonlahor has backed them to finish “comfortably in the top four,” but went on to say Ten Hag’s men can go all the way and claim a first league title since 2013. “I think they should be challenging higher than that,” Agbonlahor said according to talkSPORT. “I think Manchester United should be challenging for the title.

“I look at that team when everyone is fit — you have David de Gea, Diogo Dalot has been in good form, you’ve got Raphael Varane and then Lisandro Martinez, who has just won a World Cup. “We all know what Varane has done in his career, a top defender when he is on it. Luke Shaw left back. You’ve got a midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. That’s creativity. “You’ve got Marcus Rashford and Antony who are top, top wingers. Antony’s got a lot to learn, but he will get better. Then you’ve got Anthony Martial.

