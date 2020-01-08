LONDON – Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines because of a hip injury.
The England centre back, an 80-million-pound (105 million dollars) signing from Leicester last summer, missed the midweek League Cup defeat at home by Manchester City.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday night that he did not expect Maguire to be out for too long.
