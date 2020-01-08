Defender Harry Maguire missed the midweek League Cup defeat at home to Manchester City. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines because of a hip injury.

The England centre back, an 80-million-pound (105 million dollars) signing from Leicester last summer, missed the midweek League Cup defeat at home by Manchester City.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday night that he did not expect Maguire to be out for too long.

“It is not going to be a long term one,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday night. “But I don't think he will be ready for the weekend. Let's see how it goes.”

However, media reports Wednesday suggested that Maguire could possibly be out for longer than hoped. 

DPA