Manchester United defender Phil Jones to return after 20-month absence

Manchester United defender Phil Jones will return to the squad for Wednesday's League Cup match against West Ham United following a 20-month injury layoff, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Jones has not played for the club since scoring in their FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers in January 2020, because of a serious knee issue for which he underwent an operation last summer.

"I'm so happy for Phil," Solskjaer told the club website. "He has completed two 90 minutes (games) for the Under-23s, played some minutes behind closed doors and he's got no reaction on his knee. He's been working really hard. ALSO READ: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Phil Jones from Rio Ferdinand criticism "He will be in the squad. It's a good day for him and for us, and it’s something that he has earned.

MORE ON THIS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Phil Jones from Rio Ferdinand criticism