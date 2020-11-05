Manchester United defending like under-10s, says Paul Scholes

ISTANBUL - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team's defending in the first half of Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir was "unforgivable".

United went behind after 12 minutes in Turkey when Edin Visca's pass found Demba Ba in space at the halfway line and the striker ran forward before finishing past Dean Henderson.

Basaksehir doubled their lead before the break when Juan Mata lost possession and Ba turned provider for Visca to score.

"The first one is that we play a short corner and forget about the man up top. That's unforgivable ... We've not done our roles, it's my responsibility," Solskjaer told reporters.

"You don't see goals like that at this level. You shouldn't concede easy goals like that. When you do, it makes winning matches a lot harder."