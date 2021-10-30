Manchester United ease pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with 3-0 win at Spurs

London – Manchester United thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo struck in the 39th minute with a perfect right-foot volley into the far corner of Hugo Lloris's net from a glorious pass by Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes.