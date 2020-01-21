LONDON – Manchester United were charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.
The charge refers to United goalkeeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates confronting referee Craig Pawson after he originally awarded a goal by Roberto Firmino in the 25th minute.
De Gea was booked for his protests after claiming he was fouled by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the build-up and the goal was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).
