The charge refers to United keeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates confronting referee. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United were charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The charge refers to United goalkeeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates confronting referee Craig Pawson after he originally awarded a goal by Roberto Firmino in the 25th minute.