The charge refers to United keeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates confronting referee. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United were charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. 

The charge refers to United goalkeeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates confronting referee Craig Pawson after he originally awarded a goal by Roberto Firmino in the 25th minute. 

De Gea was booked for his protests after claiming he was fouled by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the build-up and the goal was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR). 

Manchester United have until Thursday to respond to the charge. 

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could meanwhile be without Swedish defender Victor Lindelof for Wednesday's home tie with Burnley after he was sent home ill from training earlier Tuesday. 

