Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek confirms Old Trafford exit

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek confirmed on Wedneday his troubled four-year spell at Manchester United has "come to an end". Van de Beek has endured a dismal time with United after joining from Ajax in 2020 and is reportedly set to join Spanish side Girona.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt and also had a temporary stint with Everton during the 2021-22 campaign. Van de Beek made 62 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring just twice as he failed to build on the promising reputation he earned at Ajax. Girona, who will play in next season's Champions League, are believed to be ready to pay around £4 million to sign Van de Beek, who said an emotional farewell to Manchester.

"Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end," he wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that. "Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.