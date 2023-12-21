Manchester United ‘fully committed’ to UEFA competitions after court ruling

Manchester United said they remained "fully committed" to participation in UEFA competitions after the promoters of a Super League on Thursday announced plans for a new breakaway tournament. It came after the European Court of Justice ruled that European governing body UEFA had used illegal tactics to stifle the previous project.

"Our position has not changed," United said in a statement. "We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions." Twelve of Europe's leading clubs, including the so-called "big six" in the Premier League, announced in April 2021 that they had signed up to compete in the Super League.

But the plans dramatically unravelled as clubs withdrew following an outpouring of outrage from fans, governing bodies, players and politicians. Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all swiftly confirmed they would not be moving ahead with the proposals, which would have resulted in founder members being exempt from relegation. Also on Thursday, Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the court ruling UEFA and FIFA had broken EU law in stifling the Super League, declaring it is "a selfish and elitist model."

The two heavyweights of Spanish football Real Madrid and Barcelona had been the final two clubs who remained proponents of the Super League, but La Liga has firmly opposed to the concept. "Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model," La Liga posted on X, formerly Twitter.