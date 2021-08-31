Manchester United has always had a special place in my heart, says Cristiano Ronaldo

DIURBAN - Manchester United confirmed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford in a statement released on Monday. The move sees the 36-year-old rejoin the club he left in 2009 in order to move to Real Madrid. He arrives at Old Trafford on a two-year deal which will include an option to extend by a further year.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said. “I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead” Ronaldo added, as per the Manchester United website. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also ecstatic to have Ronaldo on board.

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person,” the Manchester United manager said. ❤️#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns pic.twitter.com/bFss7uebT4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2021