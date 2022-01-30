Manchester United issue statement after Mason Greenwood accused of beating up girlfriend

Cape Town — English Premier League club Manchester United have issued a statement after star striker Mason Greenwood was accused on social media of beating up his girlfriend. In a series of shocking Instagram stories showing serious injuries, Harriet Robson accuses the 20-year-old of abusing and threatening her.

In a statement released on Sunday, the club said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. "We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind." The images have also attracted the attention of the Greater Manchester police. In a statement, a spokesperson for the police said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances." The allegations have left Greenwood’s career in tatters with many calling for him to be dumped by the club. By 4pm on Sunday, the topic “terminate Greenwood” was trending on Twitter. “Mason Greenwood should not be on a football pitch for the foreseeable future. What his girlfriend has posted is beyond horrifying,” tweeted football writer @Sripad.

“No 'two sides to the story' defence for this cos the audio clip proves what he was doing,” he continued. “Another highly talented footballer going the wrong way...” Greenwood is not new to controversy. Two years ago, he, along with Manchester City’s Phil Foden were sent home from an England camp in Finland after inviting girls into their hotel room, which was against the team’s Covid-19 protocol.