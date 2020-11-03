Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault

MANCHESTER - Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, British media reported on Monday.

The Sun said police were called to the 46-year-old former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment," the paper quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said.