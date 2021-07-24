Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' to sign new three-year deal

The Norwegian, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," Solskjaer told the club website.

"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success."

✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

Solskjaer led United to a second-placed finish in last season's Premier League while losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal.