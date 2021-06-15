Manchester United offer Cristiano Ronaldo two-year contract – report

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United have offered Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract as they look to get him back to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has one year left on his contract with the Italian club, and is looking to move during the current off season.

According to a report in Italy, the Glazer family were impressed by Tom Brady’s efforts in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super and are looking to replicate that by bringing Ronaldo back to the club. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo makes contact with Manchester United over possible return Gazzetta dello Sport report that as the 36-year-old considers his options, United have already made their move, offering a two-year deal worth €20 million per year (£17.2m per annum or £330,000 per week).

Ronaldo, however, is said to be holding out for more money, and is willing to wait as long as possible before making his final decision on his future. When asked about his future ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, Ronaldo said he didn’t let the speculation affect him. ALSO READ: United willing to accept Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report

“I have been playing at the highest level for many years, this doesn’t faze me," Ronaldo said at a Portugal Euro 2020 press conference. "Maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred. “The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”