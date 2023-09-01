Manchester United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and secured the loan of Sergio Reguilon ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday. The Red Devils' business may not be over with reports they could also land Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina before the end of the day.

Bayindir joins in a deal worth a reported £4.3 million ($5.3 million) to back-up United's first-choice keeper Andre Onana following Dean Henderson's move to Crystal Palace this week. When Bayindir makes his United debut, he will become the first Turk to play for the Old Trafford outfit.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said. "I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions. Bayindir has made 166 appearances in his career, with 53 clean-sheets.

He joined Fenerbahce from Ankaragucu in 2019 and was a key player last season as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig. 🇪🇸➡️🔴



Sergio Reguilon has signed up for the 2023/24 season! 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023 Bayindir's arrival completes a close-season of change in the United goalkeeping department.

David de Gea, who made 545 appearances in 12 years with United, left the club after failing to agree a new contract. Onana joined from Inter Milan for £47.2 million, joining forces with United boss Erik ten Hag, who also coached the Cameroonian at Ajax. "Now we have the keeper group fully there," said Ten Hag. "I think we have a very good keeper group with the arrival of Altay."

Reguilon's arrival from Tottenham provides emergency cover at left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both sidelined by injury. Merhaba, @AltayBayindir_1 👋🇹🇷#MUFC pic.twitter.com/0zkoYvbk5c — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023 The Spanish international joined Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020, but fell down the pecking order at Tottenham and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.