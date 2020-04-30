Manchester United stars must wash their own kit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - Manchester United’s stars have been told to prepare for a return to training on May 18 — and to clean their own kit. United are gearing up for a potential Premier League return on June 8 with a three-week pre-season, but the squad will adhere to strict social distancing measures. Players must drive to their Carrington base alone, work in small groups, shower at home and wash their own dirty kit, as the club’s laundry facilities are out of action. United have told their foreign players in lockdown abroad to be back in the country by May 4 so they can quarantine for two weeks. United chief executive Ed Woodward said: ‘They’re not yet together as a squad, but that’s the next stage and they’re aiming to restart their season from the second weekend of May.’

Despite warning last week there will be fewer big-money deals in the next transfer window due to the impact of coronavirus, Woodward insisted United will improve the squad for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding: "It’s always a top priority for us to strengthen the team and build on what Ole is clearly achieving in terms of bringing us back to the top. We remain committed to backing Ole to win trophies."

Meanwhile, Trafford council have given United the green light to trial safe standing with 1 500 rail seats in the north-east quadrant at Old Trafford. Standing has been outlawed in the top two tiers of English football since the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, but rail seats - which allow fans to stand against a barrier - are seen as safer than persistent standing, which is a problem at top-flight grounds.

Managing director Richard Arnold said: "Barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where - as with other clubs - we have seen examples of persistent standing. If the trial is successful, we may consider further barrier seating in other parts of the stadium."

Daily Mail