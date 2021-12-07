Manchester United to face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in FA Cup third round
Share this article:
London - Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday's draw.
Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season's runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur host League One Morecambe.
Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City.
🚨 An #FACup third-round tie against Aston Villa awaits! 🏆#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ef8cnzbi2v— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 6, 2021
The third round, to be played from Jan. 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.
Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for Covid-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.
Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.
FA Cup third round draw:
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield Town
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ken Ferris)