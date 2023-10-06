Manchester United to wear black armbands after Alex Ferguson’s wife Cathy dies at 84

Manchester United on Friday paid tribute to Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former manager Alex Ferguson, who died on Thursday. The Ferguson family had earlier announced that Cathy, mother of three, and described as a “tower of strength” by the legendary manager, had died at the age of 84.

Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.



Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2023 “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the family said in a statement on Friday. Cathy was by Ferguson’s side as he built one of the most fearsome football clubs the game has ever seen, and according to reports, she was the only person who could give him his famous hair-dryer treatment.

Reports also suggested that Ferguson took the decision to retire in 2013 in order to spend more time with his beloved Cathy, who at the time had recently lost one of her sisters. In 2018, she helped nurse the football icon back to health after he suffered a debilitating brain haemorrhage that left him fearing losing his memory.